RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Customers in agony as Microfinance bank disappears with their funds

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The customers said they deposited money ranging from N50,000 to N200,000 to the bank for the purpose of securing loans.

Customers in agony as Microfinance bank disappears with their funds
Customers in agony as Microfinance bank disappears with their funds

Pandemonium broke out at Mowe Police Station in Ogun State on Thursday, June 30, 2022, as some aggrieved customers of a Microfinance bank lamented how they’ve been defrauded.

Recommended articles

From the customers’ lamentations, it was discovered that Microfinance bank promised to give them loans after they are only able to make some deposits.

Surprisingly to the customers, the Microfinance bank went into thin air after collecting deposits ranging from N50,000 to N200,000.

“About three of us jointly contributed N50,000 which we paid to them because we wanted a loan of N150,000. I suffered while I was pregnant to get the money that I gave them. Now that I have put to bed and I need it, the money has been lost,” a victim who identified herself as Funmilayo Adebayo was quoted as saying.

Another victim who also spoke on the matter, Morenike Ajayi revealed that she applied for a loan of N200,000 to boost her catering business.

“All my hope was on this money because I withdrew the remaining money in my account, borrowed more money from one of my friends with the hope that once I get the loan, I will pay her back and put the remaining in my business. Now, these scammers have ruined all my plans. Where will I start from?” Ajayi queried in her lamentation.

Confirming the incident, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi said an investigation is ongoing into the matter.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

Terrorists did not enter church in Onitsha, Anambra – Police

Terrorists did not enter church in Onitsha, Anambra – Police

Mixed reactions as Femi Otedola endorses Tinubu

Mixed reactions as Femi Otedola endorses Tinubu

V-C urges FG to take steps to end ASUU strike

V-C urges FG to take steps to end ASUU strike

NYSC D-G warns youth corps members against local politics

NYSC D-G warns youth corps members against local politics

1 million Nigerians to be recruited for 2023 census

1 million Nigerians to be recruited for 2023 census

Insecurity: FG seeks further cooperation of states on ranching

Insecurity: FG seeks further cooperation of states on ranching

It is time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain

It is time for our looted artefacts to return home – FG to Britain

2023: Sani picks El-Rufai’s deputy, Balarabe, as running mate

2023: Sani picks El-Rufai’s deputy, Balarabe, as running mate

Trending

"I’m lonely" – Physically challenged 56-year-old virgin regrets rejecting men (video)

Alvera Uwitonze

Burning woman grabs husband as he sets her ablaze over divorce

Burning woman

Woman and 6-year-old daughter gang-raped in moving car after accepting lift

Stock photo: Rape

Police arrest gateman after impregnating boss’ 15-year-old daughter

police arrest gateman