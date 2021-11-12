RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Customers enjoy that BetKing feeling with prizes worth 10 million Naira

BetKing through its Big Game, Big Prizes Campaign rewarded customers with prizes worth 10Million Naira.

In the giveaway promo which was held between 21st -24th of October 2021, 10 customers won iPhone 13 Pros, while one thousand customers won 1,000 Naira each in their BetKing accounts.

The lucky customers who won the iPhone 13Pros qualified for the draw by placing N500 bets on www.Betking.com with an accumulation ticket of at least five games and minimum odds of 1.20. The winners of the iPhones emerged from across Nigeria; with five winners in Lagos, two winners in Abuja, one winner in Ibadan, and the remaining 2 winners from Abia and Cross River.

The Big Game Big Prizes Campaign is in line with BetKing's relaunch mission to provide customers with That BetKing Feeling across Nigeria. As one of Africa's leading digital and sports entertainment platforms, BetKing focuses on pioneering product verticals that keep its customers satisfied and engaged.

