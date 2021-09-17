RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Customer drags sex worker to Sharia court for stealing his phone

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

To other men were also charged for conspiring with the accused sex worker.

The defendants pleaded not guilty
The defendants pleaded not guilty

A 30-year-old businessman Umar Aliyu on Friday dragged Ms Fatima Aliyu, a commercial sex worker, before a Sharia Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna for allegedly stealing his Samsung cell phone worth N80,000.

Recommended articles

The nominal complainant also filed a suit against two men, Muhammad Tukur and Imran Tukur, for allegedly conspiring with Aliyu to commit theft.

The prosecution counsel, Inspector Ibrahim Shuaibu, told the court that the complainant requested for the service of Aliyu and they agreed on N10,000.

He said that the complainant transferred to Muhammad's account and took off with his phone.

Shuaibiu said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 59, 142 and 271 of Kaduna State Penalty Code.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Malam Murtala Nasir, admitted the defendants to bail on the condition they provide a reliable surety.

The judge adjourned the matter until September 21 for ruling.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No automatic 2023 presidential ticket for Jonathan, APC says

Court directs FG, NARD to proceed with suit as negotiation to end doctors' strike fails

Court orders DSS to pay Igboho N20 billion for illegal raid of his house

Gov Umahi calls Fani-Kayode a liar, says he played no role in his defection

Nigeria records 7 COVID-19 deaths, 601 new infections in 17 states

Orji Kalu calls for united, peaceful Nigeria

UNIBEN Senate approves removal of N20,000 fee, lectures resume Sept 20

Fani-Kayode: 'I was led by God to join APC'

'Buhari is not an angel or demon,' Fani-Kayode explains new APC love affair

Trending

How Italian man killed his Nigerian wife

Pellizzar and Rita got married in 2018 (Italian media)

Police kill 18-year-old girl in Lagos

Monsurat was killed by police in Lagos (Punch)

2 Nigerians face 40, 97 years in US prison over N1.3 billion rental scam

The two will be tried in court starting October (image used for illustrative purpose) [PBS]

Suspected killers of Senator Na-Allah's son say they sold his car for N1m

Abdulkarim Na-Allah, the eldest son of Sen. Bala Ibn-Na-Allah was killed last month (PMNews)