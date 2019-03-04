According to the Punch, the lady, identified as Janet Okoro, was shot dead on Edede Street in Owerri, the state capital, by the cultists who demanded she hand over her phone to them while on her way home.

A witness said, "The lady was stopped by some cult boys on Edede Street, who demanded her phone; the victim refused and the boys shot her and made away with the phone.

"She was later rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, where she was confirmed dead by medical doctors on duty."

The state's Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incidence. He said investigation has already commenced on the matter.

Ikeokwu added that the remains of the deceased has been deposited in the morgue. He also gave assurance that the killers will be nabbed.