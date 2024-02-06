ADVERTISEMENT
Cultists kill rival gang leader in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased is allegedly a known member of the Eiye Confraternity.

The assailants zoomed off on a bike [Punch]
The assailants zoomed off on a bike [Punch]

The assailants attacked Oloba and shot him at close range in the Ijeja area of Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State while entering his house.

An eyewitness who spoke on a condition of anonymity for fear of being attacked disclosed that the assailants who entered the street from an adjoining street around 11:00 pm, shot at Oloba while he was disembarking from his vehicle.

We were seated somewhere in the street when we heard a gunshot from a close distance and before we could observe what was happening, the gunmen had zoomed off on a bike.

“When we realised what had happened, we discovered that it was Oloba that was shot. He was shot in his chest which resulted in his death. He is a known member of the Eiye Confraternity. I think those guys who shot him were Alora members,” the source was quoted as saying.

The source added that efforts by some residents to get him to the hospital were not successful as he reportedly died before they could get him to the hospital.

Ogun Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu confirmed the incident.

There was a reported case of cult killing. I am in a meeting now but will get back to you when I am through,” Alamutu said.

Meanwhile, the Ogun Police Command had arrested one Samuel Odubola for allegedly stabbing a neighbour identified as Seun Ogunniyi to death in the Ogijo area of the state.

A police source said the incident occurred at about 6:30 pm on Thursday following an argument that ensued between the duo.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

