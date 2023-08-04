Cultists kill Anambra man, dumps his corpse in abandoned tricycle

It was gathered that after killing the man, the cultists proceeded to dump his corpse inside a partially destroyed tricycle near the back gate of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka, Anambra State capital.

"His killers dumped the corpse a few hours ago. I just passed the scene after I parked my car where I have come to visit a sick relative at the hospital. The tricycle and the corpse were not there when I parked my car," an eyewitness, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said.

The incident was said to have led to panic among the community residents and passers-by who avoided the scene for fear of reprisal from rival cult gangs.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We saw when some people parking the tricycle at the scene and alighting. We thought they would return to pick up the tricycle.

"We did not know there was still another person inside the tricycle when others alighted; we only discovered a corpse inside the tricycle when people gathered around the scene shortly after," the eyewitness added.

Confirming this incident, the Anambra Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said the corpse had been removed and deposited at a morgue.

"The body has been recovered and deposited at a morgue. The investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances behind the development," Ikenga stated.