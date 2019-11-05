No less than 13 students of Kogi State University (KSU), Ayingba, have lost their lives in a cult clash.

The deceased, according to Punch, were hacked down by yet-to-be identified assailants suspected to be members of a secret cult.

It was gathered that the killings were reprisals carried out by one of the cults whose leader, a student of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, was murdered by another cult linked to the university.

Police confirm cult killings in Kogi, but say only three persons died. [Punch]

An eyewitness accounted that the KSU killings started on Friday, November 1, 2019, when nine students, including a 200 level female student and her boyfriend, were hacked down on the campus and at different points within the host community.

Some of the victims were said to be attacked on Stadium Road and Our Lady Fatima’s Lodge.

While some the victims were brutally murdered and their body dismembered by their assailants, injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident, the Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Hakeem Busari said only three students were killed in the attacks.

Busari however added that no arrest had been made, but that crack detectives had been drafted into the school to make arrests and to put an end to the killings.