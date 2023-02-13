ADVERTISEMENT
Cultists kidnap pastor’s wife, gang-r*pe her in Rivers

Damilare Famuyiwa

The pastor said the cultists accused his wife of gossip.

Some yet-to-be-involved cultists have kidnapped and gang-raped Chigbewejim Steward, the wife of one Pastor Lawyer Steward in Rivers, to death at Abarikpo community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the cult members allegedly belonged to the Iceland cult and were said to have abducted the woman and wife of a pastor in the wee hours of Sunday, February 12, 2023, and a few hours later reportedly gang-raped her to death.

The deceased’s lifeless body was, however, found at about 10 am in the community with multiple injuries and blood stains on her private parts.

Confirming the incident, the pastor said the cultists accused his wife of always gossiping about them.

“I am the husband of Chigbejim, who was murdered yesterday by a group of boys. After raping her, they murdered her,” the cleric added.

Dismissing insinuations that he was a cultist, the pastor stated: “I am not a cultist; I am an Assistant Pastor in charge of Evangelism in the Seventh Day Adventist Church Abarikpo. Everybody in my community knows I am not a cultist.

“She gave birth to three children, one is late. My daughter is seven, while the little one, a boy, is three years’ old.

“One boy, Sunday, a cultist, claimed he slaughtered my wife because she gossiped and spoke against him. That people told him my wife always spoke against him.

“That is the reason he murdered her. He is a cultist.”

Steward, however, called on security agencies and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to help him secure Justice for his late wife.

Damilare Famuyiwa

