Cultist stabs retired nurse, maid to death in their home

The duo were said to have been killed by an invader who broke into their home on Sunday, January 14, 2024, around 4:30pm.

There were two versions of the reason why the suspected murderer invaded the house. One of them claimed that the housemaid was impregnated by one of the rival cultists who had allegedly killed one of their members.

Another version claimed that the deceased’s housemaid had a misunderstanding with the suspected murderer because of his friend whom she (Mercy) accused of being responsible for her pregnancy and now the father of her baby.

The suspected murderer had, however, consistently warned the deceased housemaid to stop associating his friend with being the father of her baby.

To gain access to the house, the attacker was said to have scaled a fence at the time the retired nurse was not around.

The eyewitness recounted that it was at the point the attacker was stabbing the housemaid that the retired nurse returned to the house and was greeted with loud noise from the housemaid.

The eyewitness said, “As soon as the retired nurse entered and heard the cry of the housemaid, she rushed in only to see a young man stabbing Mercy (housemaid)

“Mama started begging and calling the name of suspected murderer to stop but he could not listen to Mama’s plea as he went on to stab Mercy until she was unconscious and then faced Mama and also stabbed her multiple times.

“Before help could reach Mama (retired nurse), the suspected murderer had escaped.

“But neighbours immediately arranged for a vehicle and conveyed Mama and the housemaid to the hospital. While on the way to the hospital, Mama though, gasping for breath, was able to narrate how the incident happened in a little way.

“Unfortunately, she could not make it as she gave up the ghost before getting to the hospital.

“Their remains have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi while another neighbour had taken custody of the baby the housemaid left behind.”