5 reasons Police arrested crypto billionaire BLord

Segun Adeyemi

The police spokesperson, however, refuted claims that Blord’s arrest resulted from a petition filed by Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan.

Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi and Blord [X, formerly Twitter]
According to a statement by Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi, Blord was apprehended due to allegations related to cryptocurrency fraud and other offenses.

Adejobi stated that his arrest resulted from complaints lodged against his businesses. He assured that the police would conduct a comprehensive investigation into the issue.

As contained in the official police statement, Adejobi said, “The FCID (NPF-NCCC) is currently investigating complaints lodged against BLORD GROUP, BLORD REAL ESTATE LTD, BLORD JETPAYE LIMITED, and BILLPOINT TECHNOLOGY.

“These offences include allegations bothering on cryptocurrency fraud, aiding internet fraud, computer-related fraud, terrorism funding, and non-compliance with regulatory frameworks.”

The police spokesperson, however, refuted claims that Blord’s arrest resulted from a petition filed by Martins Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

