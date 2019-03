Joseph Agbor, a civil engineering student of the institution was waiting to attend a lecture at the Faculty of Engineering when the 200 level drunk driver lost control and rammed into him.

It was reported that he died while being rushed to the hospital. The accident occurred on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Reports also gathered that the student who was driving under influence was driving the car of his friend.

Authorities have taken the drunk driver and the vehicle into custody.