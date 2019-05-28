The car presentation was done by the MD/CEO, Akinwande Ademosu who reveals that the staff of the organization remain the most important asset and as such, the company will continuously invest in them.

According to him, “We would continually celebrate excellence and reward hard work. 6 outstanding staff have received their cars as appreciation for their exceptional performance and dedication. As a company we would ensure staff remain our core focus then the brand would achieve more success. Our Staff receives the best trainings, rewards, recognition, conducive work environment and appreciation. We invest heavily in them to ensure they thrive in our competitive industry”.

This comes months after the company sent 35 staff for a 5 days all expense paid trip to Dubai as reward for hardwork and dedication. This is another first from Credit Direct Limited as we continue to lead the industry.

Credit Direct Limited, founded in 2007, pioneered the unsecured consumer lending space in Nigeria and are positioned as the preferred innovation driven non bank financial services partner in Nigeria and beyond.

with over 415,000 active customers, providing loans and investments with quick turnaround time for loans in 3 hours, little documentation, top of the range customer service and efficient operational processes.

At Credit Direct Limited..We enable Peace of Mind.

