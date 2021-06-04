CreatorsTV to host 1st edition of Creators Connect event in Lagos

The brunch style event is set to take place on Saturday June 5th at The Reserve restaurant in Victoria Island. Lagos.

Positioned to be the biggest networking event for creatives in Fashion, Music, and Art in Africa, this edition will celebrate the work of 8 top Fashion creatives in Lagos through the release of its "Fashion Africa" series, and promises to be absolutely mouth-watering.

Speaking on the event, Naomi Alabi, CEO CreatorsTV, said: “we are excited to be hosting our very first Creators Connect event in Lagos, Nigeria. We would like to invite all our talented creators to this brunch in celebration of the work of other successful creatives. We believe it’s a great opportunity for creators to network, get some brand exposure, and potential collaborations with fellow creatives in Lagos and abroad. We really look forward to seeing all our creatives at this event.”

Pulse Nigeria

Creators connect encourages authenticity in our African identity, and will further educate creators on raising their standards and elevating criteria for content creation. The event will be sure to provide creatives with vast brand opportunities, and will help Nigerian key opinion leaders and influencers connect with African creatives in the diaspora.

The program will include various activities, from speed networking to panel discussions on how to land brand partnerships, food, drinks, and much more! As a creative, you do not want to miss out on this.