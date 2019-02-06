Innovation remains the pivot of human existence. Generations ago, the technological development that characterizes the 21st century was seen as utterly impossible or in fact inconceivable by the majority. Mankind owes its survival and advancement to revolutionary ideas and undertakings that emerged from the realm of creative thinking.

Creativity refers to the ability for progressive and open minded perception that defies traditional and currently existing beliefs, processes and systems. As our generation celebrates some of the most tremendous breakthroughs of all times, creativity has perhaps become the most valuable currency in today’s world.

However, like every other form of economic advantage, it appears this valuable asset may not be evenly distributed. Throughout history, specific individuals have been known for their admirable levels of ingenuity and were the leaders and masterminds behind great discoveries, inventions and reformations. Whether these mental endowments were attained as a result of certain factors, or simply inborn, is a subject worthy of interesting debate.

Creativity: Nature or Nurture?

The human mind is not static. Its elasticity is what allows us to learn new things, readjust our beliefs and values from time to time and restructure our understanding of the world around us. If this is so, would it be correct to say that creativity is something that can be developed through mental exercise? However, if we make this conclusion, reality still suggests that intellectual performance between individuals varies greatly.

Perhaps it may be more accurate to say that humans naturally possess and have the capacity for different levels of creativity, however, our unique competencies can be enhanced, improved or even impeded.

Today’s Demand for Creativity

The world is currently evolving at a rapid pace, to stay relevant; we need to be equipped with the open-mindedness and flexibility to face the challenges that come with change. Every profession, every sector of the economy is witnessing changes in work processes and systems, thus employers are in increasing demand for creativity and critical thinking as essential skills.

To have a successful career, students need more than a qualification in a particular discipline. Instead, they must be able to combine their educational qualification with remarkable insight that allows them to think and apply their knowledge in areas beyond their professional field.

Building Creativity as a Skill

The task of enhancing one’s creativity may be approached using various techniques and exercises. Creativity thrives in individuals who are self-confident, open-minded, solution-seekers, versatile and are not afraid of taking risks. Exercises that require a person to build any one of these qualities would be a great starting point in fostering creativity.

The Role of Educators

Children’s educational foundation plays a great role in helping them explore their intellectual resourcefulness. Thus, it is important that teachers and school instructors stimulate creative thinking in school children by predisposing them to the right form of mental training.

With its eyes on the future, Lifeforte International Schools seek to create a learning environment that encourages divergent forms of thinking and facilitate unconstrained positive imagination. In such an atmosphere, young learners are encouraged to be problem-solvers, avid readers and intellectually curious lifelong learners.

Here are a few ways you can help a child discover or tap into the amazing reserve of creativity within him or her.

Challenge him to read a book regularly Encourage your child to take on the habit of journaling Engage him/her with mentally stimulating games like puzzles, chess, etc Inspire him to learn a creative skill of his choice e.g. dancing, music, painting, etc. Take your child on excursions Indulge your child in role-playing games

