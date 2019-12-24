The event, which holds annually, took place at the COZA Auditorium in Guzape Hills, Asokoro Extension, Abuja from 9am. The drive was tagged “COZA Mega Give Away” and was organized to commemorate Pastor Modele Fatoyinbo’s birthday and ensure a Merry Christmas for people in need.

In true Christmas spirit, members of COZA led by Pastor Modele and Pastor Biodun, handed out food and clothing items to smiling community members who expressed their gratitude at the kindness of the church and its leadership.

COZA hosts massive charity event, donates clothes and food to thousands in Abuja

Speaking on the event, Pastor Modele said: “It’s my desire to always put smiles on the faces of those who have no one to help them. God helps us so we can help others. I can’t think of any better way to celebrate my birthday than by being a blessing to others. Jesus gave his life for me and I want to extend that love to people in need.”

Also speaking on the charity drive, Pastor Biodun said: “My wife insisted that she didn’t want any birthday celebration but this one, and it was my pleasure to work along with her and members of our church to plan this.

“We’ve been doing this for years now and the turnout has been amazing. We’re grateful to God and to everyone who showed up to make this happen. It’s always a pleasure to be a blessing to our community,” he added.

COZA has held a series of charity events over the years including prison and orphanage visits and free medical testing initiatives which were organized by the COZA headquarters in Abuja and the other campuses in Ilorin, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Dubai.

