It would be recalled that the government recently announced a complete lockdown and restriction of public gatherings nationwide to curtail the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The society also through its annual NASFAT 'Feed a Mouth' programme fed 7,420 people at 130 centres during the Eid - L-Fitr celebration in felicitation with Muslims in Nigeria and the diaspora to mark the end of Ramadan. This was in addition to providing daily Sahur and Iftar meals to thousands of people over the 30-day fasting period.

COVID-19 response: NASFAT spends N62.4M on the vulnerables, gives free meal for Eid-L-Fitr celebration

According to Alhaji AbdulRahman Olarinde, NASFAT Welfare Secretary, the initiative, which took the center stage of our welfare programme during this challenging period, was designed to cater for those intending to fast but with little or no means to feed.

Alhaji Olarinde further expressed the society’s commitment to supporting the vulnerable and needy in the society with palliative measures to mitigate the effect of the lockdown and movement restrictions occasioned by the Covid-19 Pandemic ravaging the Country and the world at large.

Speaking on the initiative, Niyi Yusuf, NASFAT President, expressed gratitude to friends, donors, and contributors for their support towards the Covid-19 relief fund, “Feed A Mouth” programme and the “Feed A Muslim” initiative during the period of Ramadan.

He stated that, despite the uncommon challenges faced during this global pandemic, the support received by the society has positively impacted on the lives of over 20,000 households across 9 countries in 53 days.

Mr. Yusuf used the medium to appreciate the efforts of the Federal and state governments in the fight towards containing the Covid-19 pandemic, whilst reminding the public on the need to adhere to governments regulations on mitigating the spread.

Some of the designated outlets for the Eid-l-fitr free meal in Lagos zone included Alausa community, Ikeja, Ogba, Imota, Epe, Ijora Olopa just to mention a few.

About NASFAT

Nasrul Lahi -L- Fatih Society, also known as NASFAT, is a pacesetting Islamic charity and muslim prayer group of over 2 million members established on March 5, 1995 with a mission to develop an enlightened muslim society nurtured by a true understanding of Islam for spiritual upliftment and welfare of mankind through its activities focused on Health, Education, Livelihood and Da’wah across its twenty-two administrative zones located within and Outside Nigeria including North America & Europe. #

