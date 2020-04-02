Through his Paul Orajiaka Foundation he led a team of young, passionate and vibrant individuals to various communities in Anambra State with relief materials (sanitizers, face masks and food items) to help the people fight against the novel coronavirus and also provide succor ahead of a possible nationwide lockdown.

COVID-19: Paul Orajiaka lends a helping hand to Anambra communities

It’s worthy of note that the people in the inner towns have little or no idea of what the coronavirus is and how it has continually spread globally, so the first task embarked upon by Paul Orajiaka and his team was an Enlightenment drive through which he educated the people on the 5 key pillars of halting the spread of the coronavirus – Handwashing with soap, Use of Sanitizers, Avoiding Large Gatherings or social distancing, Constantly disinfecting surfaces and Self Isolation. He emphasized that “Knowing what they are up against is key for them to know how to combat it”.

COVID-19: Paul Orajiaka lends a helping hand to Anambra communities

From the market, to the streets, homes, the playground and across their different places of business, the Paul Orajiaka Foundation team spent days reaching out to the young and old alike with the assurance of their safety if they #TakeResponsibility.

This is one of the many plans of Paul Orajiaka for the fight against the Coronavirus and it is #ForTheGreaterGood of Anambra State.

COVID-19: Paul Orajiaka lends a helping hand to Anambra communities

Paul Orajiaka is founder of Auldon Group, a manufacturer of African-themed toys that promote and teach Africa’s cultural heritage to children. The Unity Dolls represent major Nigeria and other African tribes. They are incredibly popular within Africa and promote moral values and cultural pride.

COVID-19: Paul Orajiaka lends a helping hand to Anambra communities

After making a modest success of his initial venture into business, he returned to school and in quick succession earned a first degree in Accounting and a Masters in Management from the University of Lagos, starting from 2001. In 2011, he earned an Executive Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the Lagos Business School, Pan Atlantic University (PAN).

COVID-19: Paul Orajiaka lends a helping hand to Anambra communities

Orajiaka pursued a doctorate in Business Administration in Henley Business School, University of Reading in the UK after earning a Masters in Business and Management Research from same institution. His love for public service led him to obtain a Masters in Public Administration at Harvard Kennedy School of Government in the United States of America.

COVID-19: Paul Orajiaka lends a helping hand to Anambra communities

#ForTheGreaterGood #AnambraState #PaulOrajiakaFoundation #TakeResponsibility #COVID19Nigeria

Follow Paul Orajiaka on:

- Twitter - @OrajiakaPaul - Facebook: www.facebook.com/orajiakapaul - Instagram: @orajiakapaul

Website – www.paulorajiaka.com

COVID-19: Paul Orajiaka lends a helping hand to Anambra communities

COVID-19: Paul Orajiaka lends a helping hand to Anambra communities

COVID-19: Paul Orajiaka lends a helping hand to Anambra communities

This is a featured post.