COVID-19: NCDC reports 48 new cases in Nigeria

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the average number of new infections in the country has been below the 100 mark in the last five days.

NCDC said on Thursday, Lagos State recorded 15 cases, Cross River, 12, FCT eight and Plateau seven.

It said Ogun reported two, Abia, Delta, Oyo and Rivers states, reported one each.

The agency said no patient was confirmed dead from the virus, while 72 people were discharged from various isolation centres across the country in past 24 hours.