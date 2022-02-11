RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

COVID-19: NCDC reports 48 new cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says the country recorded 48 additional cases of COVID-19 in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday.

The NCDC said this via its verified website on Friday morning, adding that the additional infections had increased the country’s total confirmed cases to 253,923.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the average number of new infections in the country has been below the 100 mark in the last five days.

NCDC said on Thursday, Lagos State recorded 15 cases, Cross River, 12, FCT eight and Plateau seven.

It said Ogun reported two, Abia, Delta, Oyo and Rivers states, reported one each.

The agency said no patient was confirmed dead from the virus, while 72 people were discharged from various isolation centres across the country in past 24 hours.

NCDC said the number of recovery and discharge in the country had reached 230,293, and that 3,139 had been confirmed dead since the first reported death in March, 2020.

