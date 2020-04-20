She said she is hopeful a decision will be taken to help the 'poor' Kayayeis.

According to her, "I informed the President about this issue on Thursday so hopefully, a decision will be taken by the close of Friday.

"We will know if they will be supported to deliver at their present locations or be sent back to the northern regions."

She stated that the pregnant head porters' issues are very delicate therefore the government will act appropriately.

Following the announcement of a lockdown of Accra, Tema, and Kumasi, there have been a number of people mostly Kayayei who have left Accra to Bimbilla in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern region and about six VIP buses carrying over 200 passengers were seen entering Bimbilla.

Some of the kayayeis said, "Accra is no longer safe and that is why we are running home."

Earlier, the president of the Head Porters Association, Adiza Zongo Pioneer, appealed to the government to come to the rescue of the pregnant girls who she said are vulnerable.

"They don't have decent accommodation here and so if they deliver here, there will be health challenges for them. I am appealing that they should be tested for COVID-19 to see if they are not infected before transporting them back to northern regions where they came from," she said.