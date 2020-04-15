This partnership is coming on the heels of Nigeria Center for Disease Control’s (NCDC) directive, encouraging Nigerians to practice social distancing as a means to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus.

The partnership will see consumers get free shipping on selected items. The partnership also extends to supermarkets including Game which now have e-ordering systems. Consumers will also enjoy price discounts on selected products.

These initiatives shows the company’s way of expressing its commitment to consumer protection, as well as an avenue to encourage its consumers to practice social distancing by making online purchases of consumables, convenient and more affordable.

Speaking on the partnership, Franchise Commercial Manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Phoebe Larry-Izamoje said,

“The COVID-19 pandemic has altered almost everything with regards to human interactions in the world. Considering the need for social distancing brought about by this pandemic, Coca-Cola, in its bid to support consumers, considered their health and then decided to partner with Ecommerce platforms. This is just one of the ways we encourage our consumers to stay safe by staying at home . Consumers can now shop for specific essentials from the comfort of their homes . We will also be bearing the cost of delivery of these essentials hence alleviating some cost pressures experienced by our consumers at this time”

Speaking of the collaboration, Kolawole Osinowo, Head, Key Account Management at Jumia Nigeria said ‘“We are proud to partner with Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited as part of our commitment to provide customers access to essential products during this challenging time. This partnership is in line with our “Stay Safe” campaign. We strive to continue operating so that customers continue to stay at home, use e-commerce to shop, and stay safe during the lockdown,"

This Coca-Cola/ Jumia collaboration offers consumers free shipping on selected items on Jumia platforms. This initiative by Coca-Cola will extend to other e-commerce websites and supermarkets in due course and to other markets where Jumia operates including Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, South Africa and Uganda.

