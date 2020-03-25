Over the past couple of weeks, it has become clear that the world is facing an unprecedented challenge.

Nigeria is not left out of this crisis as different confirmed cases of the Corona Virus Disease have been recorded across different states. I recognize the toll this crisis is having every aspect of our lives, and I hope that you and your family are faring well during this time.

I want to personally send my heartfelt wishes to those affected by the virus, both directly and indirectly, and wish them a speedy recovery, and urge you to take adequate precautions to protect yourself and loved ones from the unfortunate incident that has enveloped the globe.

We understand the role that high-quality telecommunications services can play in the dissemination of information and staying connected, and we reassure you of our strong commitment to providing fast and reliable services at this time.

Our recent efforts in expanding our LTE capability across the country will enable us to provide robust broadband services to keep you connected with family and friends. Our network is purposely set up with adequate redundancies and buffers to ensure the seamless continuity of services.

We have also put together the following preventive tips in line with the necessary protective measures against the virus released by the World Health Organization.

Click here to view https://9mobile.com.ng/covid19tips/

We have activated our business continuity strategy to ensure our customers continue to get support and value through our service line 200 and all our digital channels.

We have made access to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) website free to 9mobile customers to obtain accurate health tips and Information.

Thank you for making 9mobile your network of choice and be assured of our continued commitment to providing the best services always.

I am positive we will rise above this crisis, and I urge you to take care of yourselves, help each other and look out for one another. Stay healthy as we look forward to better times ahead.

