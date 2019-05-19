The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested Covenant University accountant for allegedly diverting N180m belonging to the institution.

The EFCC’s acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade confirmed the arrest of the university accountant to Punch in a text message.

The message reads, “I can confirm that a Covenant University accountant has been with us for some days now over an alleged case of stealing reported by the Chancellor of the school.”

According to Punch, the diversion of the money was said to have taken years before the university discovered his alleged fraud.

The Chancellor of the university and Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, was said to have described the lifestyle of the accountant as riotous.

The accountant has a house in the school where he lives with his wife, but according to reports, he allegedly bought a mansion in Lekki, Lagos and some flashy cars with part of the stolen money.

Covenant University, Otta, Ogun State, is a faith-based tertiary institution established by Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide in 2002.