Cousins Moet and Nicole Abebe host launch party for new visual podcast - Spill The Tea With The Abebes

Pulse Nigeria

The dynamic cousins who are known for creating bold and audacious experiences, created an amazing atmosphere that accommodated some of Lagos’s finest crowd, upper crusts, socialites, entertainers, and celebrities to a day of merriment and exhilarating moments.

The exclusive launch dinner, which was highly themed with the famous animated fairytale story - 'Alice in Wonderland', was held at the striking LiVE! Lounge, and was presented with beautiful aesthetics and an amazing ambience with a rare mix of lifestyle and scenery at its finest.

Pulse Nigeria

Hosted by Soundcity's foremost presenter, VJ Adams and Urban 96FM On-air personality, Ada Ooh, the event which began its unfolding at 7pm, was welcomed by a beautiful music mix by DJ Calix with Martell welcome cocktails presented to guests on arrival. In attendance were, Media personalities; Ehiz, Stephanie Coker, Ada, Denrele Edun, Ex BBN stars- Mercy Eke, Tolani Baj, Lolu, top socialites; Ms. DSF, music stars; M.I Abaga, N6, Niniola, Loose Kaynon, L.A.X, amongst other notable personalities.

Pulse Nigeria

Guests were thrilled with great performances from guest artists and the highlight of the evening; a 17 minute mashup of the entire first season of “Spill The Tea With The Abebes”, as they nibbled on amazing three course meal. The cousins remarked “It was above our expectations, so LIT, it was the party of the first half of the year! We just KNOW people are going to love the show because we bare it all, with absolutely NO filter. We look forward to an amazing first season while we prepare for season 2”

Pulse Nigeria

The night blossomed and was followed by an after party which was hosted by Hype man, Sheye Banks, with featured appearances from DJs- Calix and DSF, guest artistes; Dee3, Clinton Strings, Ruger, Oxlade and a few others, who thrilled the crowd to riveting music and sounds.

Watch, Like, Comment and SUBSCRIBE to the page…..Lookout for weekly giveaways

Join the conversation on social media:

YouTube - Spill the Tea with the Abebes

IG - @spilltheteawiththeabebes

Twitter - @sttwithabebes

Facebook - Spill the Tea with the Abebes

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria