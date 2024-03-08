ADVERTISEMENT
Court tells woman she can't marry for 3 months after divorcing husband

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Judge granted the wife her prayer for divorce after three years of marriage on grounds of lack of care and disrespect.

The Judge, Muhammad Wakili, granted Hamisu her prayer for divorce after three years of marriage on grounds of lack of care and disrespect. The judge dissolved the marriage in accordance with Islamic Law.

Wakili also said that a certificate of divorce would be issued to Hamisu. He held that Yunusa was unable to prove his claims that he spent ₦1 million on Hamisu. He also ordered Hamisu to observe “Iddah”, an observation period of three months after the judgment before contracting another marriage.

Hamisu and Yunusa got married according to Islamic Law sometime in 2021 and the couple have a 13-month-old daughter. Earlier, Yunusa said he wanted Hamisu to return to his house but would grant her a divorce if she agrees to compensate him.

"I spent money on a lawyer for court proceedings which has been going on and all I have spent on her so far is ₦1 million.

”I am ready to prove this,” he said.

In her response, Hamisu said she no longer love Yunusa and cannot live with him.

"It is not true that he spent ₦1 million on me because I have been living with my parents in the past two and a half years after he dumped my property at their door steps.

“I had our daughter through a Cesarean section at Kubwa General Hospital and he did not pay a dime for my hospital bills .

“I am ready to pay him back the dowry of ₦50,000 only to him,” she stated.

