ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

FCT Court strikes out ₦1 billion suit against former AGF Malami, others

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge struck out the matter, citing lack of diligent prosecution by Osakwe.

Court strikes out ₦1bn suit against Malami, others for lack of prosecution
Court strikes out ₦1bn suit against Malami, others for lack of prosecution

Recommended articles

Also sued was a civil servant, Ms Asabe Waziri and two others – the office of the former minister and the Federal Ministry of Justice. The suit was brought against the former minister in his personal capacity along with Waziri and the two others by an Abuja-based property developer, Cecil Osakwe.

But, Justice Oluyemisi Adelaja, on Thursday struck out the matter, citing lack of diligent prosecution by Osakwe.

The claimant is the one who filed the action and is required to be seen diligently prosecuting same but they are not in court and there is no reason for their absence before the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have, therefore, been absent without reason and consequent upon Order 32 Rule 4, this case is ordered struck out for want of diligent prosecution,’’ Adelaja ordered.

It would be recalled that in June 2022, the Federal Government had filed a two-count charge with suit number: FCT/HC/CR/244/2022, against Osakwe for advance fee fraud to the tune of ₦130 million.

The suit also alleged criminal intimidation of Waziri, a staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, saying that Osakwe had threatened Waziri with injury to her person and reputation with intent to cause her harm and even death.

Waziri was said to have purchased a two-bed property from Osakwe to the tune of ₦130 million at Maitama, an up-market district of the FCT. Following the two-count charge against Osakwe, he proceeded to file a lawsuit against the erstwhile attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice.

Others joined in the suit included the Federal Ministry of Justice and Waziri. Through his Counsel, Victor Giwa, Osakwe sought reliefs, including an order directing Malami to pay the sum of one billion naira to him as punitive damage. The developer also sought an order directing the defendants to pay jointly and severally, the sum of one hundred million naira to him as general damages.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

Federal Govt moves student's loan portal opening from January to March

Federal Govt moves student's loan portal opening from January to March

Abuja Rail Transit project nears completion, set for launch in May - Wike

Abuja Rail Transit project nears completion, set for launch in May - Wike

Minister of Finance blames Buhari administration for printing money recklessly

Minister of Finance blames Buhari administration for printing money recklessly

He was a dogged democrat, a fair-minded adjudicator - Alake mourns Omotosho

He was a dogged democrat, a fair-minded adjudicator - Alake mourns Omotosho

NOA Kano teams up with NERC to solve electricity consumers' issues

NOA Kano teams up with NERC to solve electricity consumers' issues

Shettima poetically honours late Herbert Wigwe's qualities at tribute event

Shettima poetically honours late Herbert Wigwe's qualities at tribute event

Senate wants to meet Tinubu after militia clash in Benue left over 30 dead

Senate wants to meet Tinubu after militia clash in Benue left over 30 dead

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

He was stabbed in the presence of his children [Punch]

Unknown assailants trail photographer to his apartment, stab him to death

The fire spread to 10 rooms in the compound [iReporter]

3-year-old boy burns to death in candle-caused building fire

Activist drags MTN, Airtel, Glo to court for blocking Nigerians phone lines

Activist drags MTN, Airtel, Glo to court for blocking Nigerians phone lines

TV and mattress thief arrested by fetish priest’s bees runs around with stolen items

TV and mattress thief arrested by fetish priest’s bees runs around with stolen items