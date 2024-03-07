FCT Court strikes out ₦1 billion suit against former AGF Malami, others

Also sued was a civil servant, Ms Asabe Waziri and two others – the office of the former minister and the Federal Ministry of Justice. The suit was brought against the former minister in his personal capacity along with Waziri and the two others by an Abuja-based property developer, Cecil Osakwe.

But, Justice Oluyemisi Adelaja, on Thursday struck out the matter, citing lack of diligent prosecution by Osakwe.

“The claimant is the one who filed the action and is required to be seen diligently prosecuting same but they are not in court and there is no reason for their absence before the court.

“They have, therefore, been absent without reason and consequent upon Order 32 Rule 4, this case is ordered struck out for want of diligent prosecution,’’ Adelaja ordered.

It would be recalled that in June 2022, the Federal Government had filed a two-count charge with suit number: FCT/HC/CR/244/2022, against Osakwe for advance fee fraud to the tune of ₦130 million.

The suit also alleged criminal intimidation of Waziri, a staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, saying that Osakwe had threatened Waziri with injury to her person and reputation with intent to cause her harm and even death.

Waziri was said to have purchased a two-bed property from Osakwe to the tune of ₦130 million at Maitama, an up-market district of the FCT. Following the two-count charge against Osakwe, he proceeded to file a lawsuit against the erstwhile attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice.