An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court has reportedly sentenced one Ilias Mudashiru, to six months’ imprisonment for touching a girl’s bust indecently and stabbing her relatives.

According to Punch, Mudashiru committed the offences on April 21 around 8.20am at Bombata Market, Oroyinyin Street, in the Adeniji Adele area of Lagos Island.

Punch reports that Mudashiru, who is said to be unemployed assaulted one Judith Nwachima by touching her bust on her way to a clinic.

The 29-yr-old man also reportedly stabbed the girl’s relatives with a broken bottle when they came to her rescue.

He was arraigned on three counts of conspiracy, indecent assault and assault occasioning harm, to which he pleaded guilty, Punch reports.

After listening to the facts of the case from the prosecutor, Sergeant Godspower Ehizoba, the Magistrate, F. O. Sasanya, convicted Mudashiru.

While pronouncing the judgment, she said “The defendant is hereby sentenced to three months in prison on count one (conspiracy), three months on count two (indecent assault) and six months in prison on count three (assault occasioning harm).”

The police said the offences contravene sections 173, 263 (1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

You’ll recall that in March, a Magistrates’ Court in Osogbo, Osun State sentenced a 19-year old boy to prison for stealing three female underwears and a mobile phone valued at N6,000.

The culprit, Olasunkami Yekini, was sentenced to six years in prison without any option of fine by the magistrate, Rofiat Olayemi.