A Federal High Court on Wednesday sentenced a driver, Nasiru Abdullahi, to two years imprisonment for smuggling 100 bags of Tomato ”Aroso” rice into the country.

The convict, who had earlier pleaded guilty, was arrested on Oct. 19 by officials of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Oyo/Osun Command, Ibadan.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik who sentenced the convict, held that the court took into consideration the period the convict had spent in detention.

“This would serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders,” she told the court.

The defence counsel, John Adeyemo, had earlier pleaded for leniency on behalf of his client.

“The defendant is a first-time offender, a man of responsibility with seven children and aged-parents.

”He is also an illiterate, who was engaged to transport the rice,” he said.