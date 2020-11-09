The police charged Usman, whose address was not given with attempted murder.

Delivering judgment, Magistrate S.S. Shotayo, sentenced Usman with no option to pay a fine after he pleaded guilty to the charge against him.

Shotayo held that the prosecution proved its case beyond the reasonable doubt.

Earlier, Insp. Cynthia Ejezie, told the court that the convict and others, at large, committed the offence on Sept.11 at about 5.10 a.m. in Ijagba area in Ota.

Ejezie said that the convict and his accomplices attacked the complainant, Adeyemi Adeniji, with a knife, causing him multiple injuries

She said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun, 2006.