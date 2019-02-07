The world currently clamours to eradicate capital punishment due to the notion that punishment should give room for rehabilitation – in other words, the death sentence is giving up on a human being. But on the other hand, Positivists minds clamour equal punishment for people who simply kill others.

That argument is due to arise again as the chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Boundary/Aiyetoro Unit, Saheed Arogundade has been sentenced to death by hanging. His offence, he killed a Police officer, Gbenga Oladipupo, at Gbara junction, Ayetoro, Ajegunle, Lagos around 8am on April 10, 2010.

According to Instablog9ja, Arogundade was sentenced to death by Justice Olabisi Akinlade of Lagos High Court, Ikeja, yesterday. after he found Arogundade guilty of murder.

In November 2011, the prosecution arraigned Arogundade alongside Mustapha Layeni, Adebayo Abdullahi, Seyi Pabiekun, Sikiru Rufai and Yusuf Arogundade on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

When Oladipupo was reportedly stabbed to death by the convict and his cohorts in 2010, he was reportedly going to Olayinka Street, Ayetoro, to visit his mother. His corpse was later deposited at Isolo General Hospital morgue.

The deceased was stabbed to death for limiting the NURTW’s income around Aiyetoro area, Lagos by encouraging the operation of tricycles.