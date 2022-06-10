Court sentences murderers of Fasoranti’s daughter to death by hanging

They were charged with four counts including felony to wit murder, murder, kidnapping.

Delivering judgment, Justice William Olamide, discharged and acquitted the fourth defendant, , Abubakar, who was charged with aiding and abetting the crime.

Justice Olamide held that the prosecution proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The judge delivered the judgment after listening to submissions by the prosecution and defence counsel and adopted the final written addresses.

Mr Charles Titiloye appeared for the prosecution while Mr Obafemi Bawa appeared for the defence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that they were first arraigned in an Akure Magistrates’ Court, which ordered their remand in Owo Correctional Centre.

NAN reports that the convict then had no representation in court but pleaded not guilty to all the charge.

The Ondo State Attorney-General, Kola Olawoye, who represented the state, declared that the state government was ready to take over the case.

He urged the court to rely on the statement deposed by an official of FSARs, Akeem Ogunjobi, who prayed that the suspects should be remanded at the Correctional Centre in Owo because Akure Correctional facility was over stretched.

He also pleaded with the court to allow the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to conduct COVID-19 test on the defendants before moving them to the Correctional Centre.

According to him, the test was necessary because of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the globe. He said the health status of the four accused persons must be ascertained in order not to infect other inmates at the facility.

Magistrate Victoria Bob-Manuel, in her ruling, granted the prayers of the prosecuting counsel and remanded the accused at Owo Correctional facility. She also ordered that their samples must be tested before being remanded at the centre.