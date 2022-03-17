Court sentences man to death for killing man with iron bar

Ogala sentenced Haruna to death by hanging without an option, after she had found him guilty of the offences.

She added that the prosecution had proved the case against him beyond reasonable doubt as stipulated by law.

In her judgement, she said: “This honourable court finds that the prosecution has sufficiently proved the charge of murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law C17, Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State 2015 against the defendant.

“Pursuant to the provision of Section 222 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, the defendant is therefore convicted thereof, pursuant to the provision of pt. 22 Section 310 of Administration of Criminal Law of Lagos State (2015).

“The sentence of the court upon you, Moses Haruna is that you be hanged by the neck until you be dead and may God have mercy on your soul.”

According to the Lagos State Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Abike Oluwasanmi, Haruna committed the offences with two others still at large on Feb. 13, 2020, at 5.00 a.m. at Anthony Village Playing Ground, Lagos.

The prosecutor said the convict murdered one Mr Oriyomi Out by stabbing him on the head, chest, and side with a knife.

Oluwasanmi further said the convict, thereafter hit the late Out on the head with an iron bar, following an unresolved argument.