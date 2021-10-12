RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court sentences man to death by hanging for slitting his wife’s throat

A Kano State High Court on Tuesday, sentenced a man, Aminu Inuwa, to death by hanging for killing his wife Safara’u Mamman.

Inuwa, whose age was not provided by the court, lives at Gwazaye Quarters Dorayi Babba Kano.

Justice Usman Na’abba held that the prosecution has proven its case beyond reasonable doubts.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Lamido Sorondinki, informed the court that the convict committed the offence on April 2, 2019 at Gwazaye Quarters Dorayi Babba Kano.

Sorondinki said that on the convict slit his wife’s throat with a kitchen knife during an argument and buried her in an uncompleted room in his house situated at Dorayi Babba Kano”

The prosecution presented three witnesses and six exhibit to prove its case.

The convict, however, denied committing the offence.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 221 (a) of the Penal Code.

The defence counsel, Mr Mustafa Idris, produced one witness to defend his client.

