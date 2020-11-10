Delivering judgment, Justice Abiodun Akinyemi, held that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubts that Agemo was guilty.

Akinyemi also sentenced the convict to an additional 10 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of firearms.

“Having found that the Agemo is guilty, you shall be hung by your neck until you die. May the Lord have mercy on you,” Akinyemi held.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mrs Olajumoke Ogunbode told the court that Agemo committed the offence on Oct. 10 and Oct. 14, 2009 in Abeokuta.

Ogunbode said that Agemo while armed with guns, entered the houses of the complainants, Mrs Adele Kemi, Mrs Adele Grace, Dr O.O Dipeolu, Mrs Olakunle Olubukola, Seun Adelaide and Osho Mercy, and robbed them of their cell phones, laptops jewellery and money.

She told the court the police recovered three guns and 18 cartridges with no licence from the convict.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 16(b) and 1(2)a of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap ROI, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.