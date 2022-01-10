RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court sentences man to death by hanging for armed robbery in Ibadan

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has sentenced a 35 year-old man, Oriyomi Felix, to death by hanging for armed robbery.

Court sentences man to death by hanging for armed robbery in Ibadan (image used for illustrative purpose)
The convict was tried on a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery.

Justice Bayo Taiwo who gave the judgment on Monday said that the prosecuting counsel, Mrs Sandra Stella, had proved the allegation against the convict beyond all reasonable doubts.

The judge said the convict and others at large robbed Kamorudeen Adeyemi, Ibrahim Sariyu, Alhaji Alowonle Nurudeen and others on Dec.12, 2017 at Tose Moniya Ibukun Oluwa Zone II, Ibadan, with a dane gun.

He said that there was an overwhelming and direct evidence that showed that the convict robbed the victims and shot at Nurudeen.

‘I hereby find the convict guilty as charged and sentence him to death by hanging,” the judge said.

The Prosecuting counsel, had told the court that the convict and others at large frequently robbed the residents of Tose Moniya Zone II, before he was caught in 2017.

Stella, a Deputy Director at the Oyo State Ministry of Justice, said the convict while armed with a gun, robbed the victims of their belongings, including laptops, mobile phones, jewellery and cash.

