Court sentences man to 25 years for kidnapping, raping minor in Calabar

Uyangha was sentenced by Justice Blessing Egwu of the Calabar Division of the High Court of Cross River on Thursday, July 20

The rapist had drugged and kidnapped the orphan from Akpabuyo Local Government Area and took her to somewhere in Esuk Utan in Calabar Municipality.

There, he raped his victim repeatedly for two months before he was arrested by men of the Civil Defense Corps.

Delivering her judgement, Egwu held that the evidence against Uyangha was overwhelming, finding him guilty of a two-count charge bordering on abduction and rape.

Reacting to the judgement, James Ibor, Principal Counsel of Basic Rights Counsel Initiative (BRCI), commended the State and Judiciary for their determination to keep children safe.

According to Ibor, “the judgment showed that there is no place for rapists in Cross River as the judgment is a strong statement that the State is willing to uphold the true spirit of the Child Rights Law among others."