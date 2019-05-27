According to NAN report, Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye convicted Yavine after three years of trial.

Yavine, who was accused of murdering his employer’s mother, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Ipaye, who delivered the Judgment dismissed Yavine’s defence, including a claim that he was 14 years’ old at the time of the offence.

The judge, however observed that there was good confirmative evidence that falsified the convict’s claim.

It was revealed that Yavine was seeking admission to a university and would have registered to sit for an entrance exam at the time of the murder,

The judge noted further that it could be a lie that the defendant was seeking university admission at 14 years old.

It's also observed that birth certificate obtained by the Lagos State Government from Yavine’s alleged birth hospital in Benin Republic showed that he was born in 1996.

The judge also considered Yavine’s claim that the confessional statement tendered by the government against him was contrived by the police.

The judge noted that the convict claimed that being a French speaker, he could not have made the statement which was written in English, a language he claimed he did not understand.

But the judge observed that there was corroborative evidence to the contrary.

Justice Ipaye observed that Yavine lived with the deceased for two weeks before the incident, during which he also went to the market with her.

The judge wondered what language he spoke with her, if he truly did not understand any English.

NAN reported that the convict was arraigned on April 15, 2016 by the Lagos State Government.

According to Mr Akin George, the Prosecution counsel, the incident took place on July 1, 2014, at Block 74, Flat 4, Ipaja Low Cost Housing Estate, Pen Cinema, Lagos.

He said that Yavine nearly severed Abiola’s head with a knife while she was asleep in her daughter’s home.

George said that Abiola was the mother of Ajoke Ashiwonyi, Yavine’s employer, who was away at a church vigil.

The offence according to George, contravened the provisions of Section 221 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

During the trial, Yavine, who was led in evidence by his counsel, Demola Dere, denied the offence.

He claimed that the police wrongfully charged him for the offence because he failed to pay a N200,000 bribe.

Yavine testified through an interpreter that on June 30, 2014, his employer locked him and the deceased in separate rooms before leaving for the a night vigil.