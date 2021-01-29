The Kaduna State High Court has convicted and sentenced a fraudster to five years in prison over a phony investment scheme.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Anana Henry in court accusing him of defrauding one Amadi Musah Saleh the sum of N55,000.

Henry had initiated contact with his victim on Facebook requesting that he joins an online investment plan called 'Honour Investment Services'.

The convict promised Saleh 100% returns on the investment within 24 hours, leading his victim to transfer N45,000 and N10,000 to two separate accounts provided by him.

Instead of providing the promised returns after over 24 hours, Henry began to ask for additional sums from his victim and refused to refund him.

Justice M.T. M Aliyu ruled that the offence was a violation the Section 308 of the Kaduna Satate Penal Code Law of Kaduna State, 2017, and sentenced him to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty.

However, the first time offender was also provided with the option of fine of N100,000.

The EFCC also noted that the convict had already paid the sum of N55,000 as restitution to his victim.