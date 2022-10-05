RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court sentences ex-cop to 10 years imprisonment for killing wedding guest

Damilare Famuyiwa

The ex-policeman blamed the incident on accidental discharge. An Ekiti High Court, Ado Ekiti Division, has sentenced a 38-year-old ex-policeman, Tizhe Goji, to 10 years imprisonment.

Ekiti High Court, Ado Ekiti Division
Ekiti High Court, Ado Ekiti Division

Goji, who was a serving officer of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) at the time he killed a wedding guest on Sunday, November 21, 2021, was charged with murder.

Recommended articles

According to the charge, the ex-policeman on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at a hotel in Ado Ekiti “did murder one Abayomi Olaoye, contrary to Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.”

In her statement to the police, an eyewitness of the incident, Bukola Omorinkoba, said she, alongside other family members, including the deceased, lodged in the hotel for a wedding at Ise Ekiti area of the state, when Goji and his colleagues interrupted them while relaxing.

At about 9:00 pm, we were relaxing at the hotel’s reception when we saw the defendant, alongside other police officers, drive in a Toyota Hilux van. Immediately they opened the vehicle’s door, he opened fire on us. The bullet hit the deceased and Adebayo Ilori,” Omorinkoba stated.

Omorinkoba added that the two men were rushed to tertiary health facilities in the state capital where Olaoye was confirmed dead.

In his defence, Goji stated that it was an accidental discharge.

“I used the rifle to abort a robbery operation the previous day but forgot to close the rifle’s chamber. I was at the hotel to celebrate my promotion with my colleagues. On opening the vehicle’s door, the rifle discharged accidentally; I did not do it intentionally,” the ex-cop explained how the incident happened.

Justice Adeniyi Familoni, who presided over the matter, maintained that the prosecution proved the offence of manslaughter against the defendant.

He, therefore, sentenced the defendant to 10 years imprisonment.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

World Teachers’ Day: Lagos Teachers speak about their proudest moments

World Teachers’ Day: Lagos Teachers speak about their proudest moments

PDP crisis: Wike is our greatest asset, Iyorchia Ayu admits

PDP crisis: Wike is our greatest asset, Iyorchia Ayu admits

Sanwo-Olu appoints pioneer VC of LASUSTECH

Sanwo-Olu appoints pioneer VC of LASUSTECH

Zamfara Govt to implement N30,000 minimum wage in November, says deputy governor

Zamfara Govt to implement N30,000 minimum wage in November, says deputy governor

Minister assures of sustaining Buhari legacies beyond 2023

Minister assures of sustaining Buhari legacies beyond 2023

Aisha Buhari reveals Buhari suffered from PTSD after Biafra civil war

Aisha Buhari reveals Buhari suffered from PTSD after Biafra civil war

Buhari dragged to court over alleged silent arrest of Obidients

Buhari dragged to court over alleged silent arrest of Obidients

'They were terrorists', Birnin-Gwari residents reply El-Rufai over lynching of ‘herders’

'They were terrorists', Birnin-Gwari residents reply El-Rufai over lynching of ‘herders’

Drug Abuse: Lagos is building biggest mental health rehabilitation home – Sanwo-Olu

Drug Abuse: Lagos is building biggest mental health rehabilitation home – Sanwo-Olu

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Lady

Lady closely misses death while using loaded gun for TikTok video (watch)

Bereaved father

Bereaved father almost lynched to death for carrying his child’s corpse

Manhood

Bolt driver recounts how a lady held his manhood to avoid paying

Police investigate death of man mauled by dogs.

Police investigate death of man mauled by dogs