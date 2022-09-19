BREAKING: Court sentences Evans to 21-year imprisonment for kidnapping

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Special Offences Court has sentenced kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, better known as Evans, and his co-defendant, Victor Aduba, to 21 years imprisonment.
Evans and Aduba were alleged to have demanded a ransom of $2m from the family of their victim.
Evans and Aduba were sentenced for kidnapping one Sylvanus Hafia.
They were accused of conspiring and kidnapping Hafia on June 23, 2014, at Kara Street, Amuwo Odofin in Lagos.
Evans and Aduba were alleged to have demanded a ransom of $2m from Hafia's family.
But they pleaded not guilty to the four charges.
Details later…
