RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court sentences Dane to death for killing Nigerian wife, child

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Lagos High Court on Friday sentenced a Dane, Peter Nielsen, to death by hanging for killing his Nigerian wife and daughter.

Court sentences Dane to death for killing Nigerian wife, child.
Court sentences Dane to death for killing Nigerian wife, child.

Justice Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile convicted Nielsen, 54, on two counts of murder brought against him by Lagos State Government.

Recommended articles

The judge sentenced Nielsen to death by hanging on both counts.

The Dane was charged with the death of his wife and singer, Zainab, and their three-year-old daughter, Petra.

Lagos State Government accused him of smothering Zainab and Petra to death at 3.45a.m. at No. 4, Flat 17, Bella Vista Tower, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Nielsen was arraigned on June 13, 2018.

He pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NRC suspends resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train service indefinitely

NRC suspends resumption of Abuja-Kaduna train service indefinitely

Akpata slams Wike over accusations against NBA

Akpata slams Wike over accusations against NBA

My presidential ambition is to change lives of Nigerians - Lawan

My presidential ambition is to change lives of Nigerians - Lawan

Medical Association confers award on Ngige

Medical Association confers award on Ngige

Buhari joins prayers for late UAE President

Buhari joins prayers for late UAE President

8 women die in Kogi road accident

8 women die in Kogi road accident

Domestic airlines say flight prices may be increased to 100k

Domestic airlines say flight prices may be increased to 100k

We must be willing to work with whoever emerges at primaries - Osinbajo

We must be willing to work with whoever emerges at primaries - Osinbajo

Pension savings withdrawals increase for the first time in five years

Pension savings withdrawals increase for the first time in five years

Trending

Couple sues son for not giving them grandchild after spending on his wedding

Couple sues son for not giving them grandchild

Beer Barn says deployed policemen couldn’t save David Imoh from mob

Beer Barn says deployed policemen couldn’t save David Imoh from mob

Suspects confess to killing NYSC member to initiate relationship breakup

Suspects confess to killing NYSC member

Man with no place to sleep begs police officers to lock him up (video)

Alex Omondi