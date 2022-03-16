RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court sentences cleric to death for butchering his friend

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square on Wednesday sentenced a 34-year old cleric, Fatai Afobaje, to death for killing his friend and mutilating his body.

Court sentences cleric to death for butchering his friend.
Court sentences cleric to death for butchering his friend.

Justice Modupe Nicol-Clay sentenced the cleric to death after finding him guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

Recommended articles

The judge held that Lagos State Government, prosecuting the case, proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Nicol-Clay said that prosecution was able to prove that the convict caused the death of his friend, Rafiu Sulaiman, aged 44.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convict has been remanded since his arraignment in 2017, during which he pleaded not guilty.

Prosecution team, led by Mrs Adesola Adekunle-Bello, called six witnesses and tendered 12 exhibits during trial.

Prosecution had told the court that the convict murdered Sulaiman and mutilated his body by cutting off his head, intestines, lungs, scrotum and hands.

It said the incident happened on Feb. 13, 2015, at Itire Village Magbon, Badagry, Lagos State.

The offences contravened Sections 221 and 231 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps seek automatic employment for first class graduates

Reps seek automatic employment for first class graduates

2023: No PDP leader, member should attack another — Ayu

2023: No PDP leader, member should attack another — Ayu

Again, Malami clarifies his decision on Abba Kyari's case

Again, Malami clarifies his decision on Abba Kyari's case

APC announces cancellation of NEC meeting

APC announces cancellation of NEC meeting

Ukraine electricity grid synched with Europe’s amid Russian attack

Ukraine electricity grid synched with Europe’s amid Russian attack

APC crisis: Buhari backs Buni, cautions governors over convention

APC crisis: Buhari backs Buni, cautions governors over convention

We've not suspended student, work, family visas in Nigeria - UK embassy

We've not suspended student, work, family visas in Nigeria - UK embassy

Blackouts: Minister of Power says national grid has been restored

Blackouts: Minister of Power says national grid has been restored

Grid collapse: FG restores electricity after days of national blackout

Grid collapse: FG restores electricity after days of national blackout

Trending

Video: Kantanka tests first missile made in Ghana

kantanka missile tested.

Court discharges 1 of 4 teenagers arrested for killing girlfriend for money rituals

The suspects (Punch)

I’ve infected 115 guys and 19 girls with HIV and still counting - Lady reveals

HIV test

Chidinma, alleged killer of Super TV boss wins beauty pageant at Kirikiri prison

Chidinma Ojukwu wins Miss Cell Beauty Pageant in Kirikiri. (PM News)