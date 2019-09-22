David Seimiyengha, a 25-year-old man has reportedly been sentenced to death by an Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure for kidnapping and killing one Olumide Odimayo.

According to Punch, David and two other accomplices, Fikesei Inuesokan and Bekewei Francis were arrested in 2017 by police operatives in the state for killing Odimayo, who until his death was a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress at the Ese-Odo Local Government in the state.

Following their arrest at Igbotu in the same local government area, David, Fikesei and Francis were arraigned before the court on four counts of conspiracy to commit felony, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms and murder.

While delivering his judgement, Justice Ademola Bola sentenced David to death by hanging.

According to the court, there was no enough evidence to support the claim that Fikesei and Francis committed the evidence.

It thereby discharged and acquitted them.