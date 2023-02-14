Delivering judgment, Justice Williams Olajide, held that the prosecution has successfully proven its case beyond the reasoanble doubts.
Court sentences 2 men to death by hanging for murder
The Ondo State High Court in Akure on Tuesday sentenced Ayuba Idris and Tasur Abubakar to death by hanging for killing a couple.
“Therefore,Idris, the sentence of the court upon you is that you be hanged by the neck until you be dead and may the Lord have mercy on your soul.
“Abubakar, the sentence of the court upon you is that you be hanged by the neck until you be dead and may the Lord have mercy on your soul,” he ruled.
Earlier, Mr John Dada, the counsel for the Ondo State Government said that the convicts killed Mr Kwaku and Mrs Tope Kwakye on May 1,2019 by 8:30pm at Ojomo Akintan Estate, Olufoam in Akure.
Dada told the court that the convicted who were armed with dangerous weapons, killed their victims with a motorcycle cable.
