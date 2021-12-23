Court sends teacher to prison for allegedly raping 15-year-old mentally-ill student

The Chief Magistrate, Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre and adjourned the case till Jan.10, 2022, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Miss Asma’u Ado, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between 2018 and 2021, at Tudun Yola quarters, Kano.

Ado said that the defendant, being the class teacher of the girl, consistently lured her into a classroom of an Islamic school, situated at Tudun Yola quarters, Kano.

“The defendant had unlawful sexual intercourse with the girl for four years, starting from when she was 12 years old,” she said.