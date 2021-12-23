RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court sends teacher to prison for allegedly raping 15-year-old mentally-ill student

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano, on Thursday, ordered the remand of a 38-year-old teacher, Sukairaj Kabir, in a correctional centre for allegedly raping his 15-year-old mentally-ill student.

Court sends teacher to prison for allegedly raping 15-year-old mentally-ill student
Court sends teacher to prison for allegedly raping 15-year-old mentally-ill student

Kabir, who resides at Rimin Auzunawa quarters in Kano, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of rape and cruelty to child.

Recommended articles

The Chief Magistrate, Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, ordered that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre and adjourned the case till Jan.10, 2022, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Miss Asma’u Ado, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between 2018 and 2021, at Tudun Yola quarters, Kano.

Ado said that the defendant, being the class teacher of the girl, consistently lured her into a classroom of an Islamic school, situated at Tudun Yola quarters, Kano.

“The defendant had unlawful sexual intercourse with the girl for four years, starting from when she was 12 years old,” she said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene the provisions of Sections 283 and 238 of the Penal Code.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Ayade: 'I took over a State that was happy with Christmas carnivals, planting grasses'

Gov Ayade: 'I took over a State that was happy with Christmas carnivals, planting grasses'

Human Rights panel awards N147m compensation to 27 victims of police brutality

Human Rights panel awards N147m compensation to 27 victims of police brutality

Lagos govt appeals for understanding over scarcity of Moderna vaccine

Lagos govt appeals for understanding over scarcity of Moderna vaccine

Zamfara commissioner resigns, takes appointment as commissioner in Imo

Zamfara commissioner resigns, takes appointment as commissioner in Imo

ISWAP bombs Maiduguri as President Buhari visits

ISWAP bombs Maiduguri as President Buhari visits

What should be done after Buhari rejected electoral amendment bill [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

What should be done after Buhari rejected electoral amendment bill [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Gov Ayade bows to pressure, halts plan to sell state-owned companies

Gov Ayade bows to pressure, halts plan to sell state-owned companies

Buhari arrives Maiduguri to inaugurate developmental projects

Buhari arrives Maiduguri to inaugurate developmental projects

Only 1,000 people visited Ibadan Museum in 2021

Only 1,000 people visited Ibadan Museum in 2021

Trending

46-year-old woman arrested for raping 15-year-old boy after he fixed her bedroom light

46-year-old woman arrested for raping 15-year-old boy after he fixed her bedroom light

Nigerian couple go viral after inviting five guests to their wedding (PHOTOS)

Nigerian couple go viral after inviting five guests to their wedding

Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb: "I thought I had seen it all"

Doctors find baby inside woman’s liver instead of the womb

Depression responsible for my husband’s death, wife of man who plunged into lagoon

Depression responsible for my husband’s death, wife of man who plunged into lagoon. [Vanguard]