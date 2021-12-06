RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court sends suspected robber to prison for shooting man in groin

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a 27-year- old unemployed man, Lekan Ayeni, who allegedly shot a man in the groin area be remanded in a Correctional Centre.

Court sends suspected robber to prison for shooting man in groin.
Court sends suspected robber to prison for shooting man in groin.

The police charged Ayeni, whose residential address was not provided, with attempted murder, robbery and unlawful possession of firearm.

Recommended articles

Magistrate K.A. Ariyo, who did not take the plea of Ayeni, ordered that he should be remanded at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre, Lagos.

Ariyo also directed that the police to return the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 24 for mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Christopher John, said Ayeni armed himself with a locally made gun with cartridges, planks, cutlasses and stones and robbed Mr Kazeem Adeoye of his Tecno phone worth N32,000.

John told the court that Ayeni committed the offence with some others who are at large on Oct. 30 at 6am. in Oshodi, Lagos.

He submitted that Ayeni, with the intent to kill, shot the complainant in the groin area.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 230(1)(2), 297(1)(2)(a)(b), 298(3) and 299 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB changes literature texts for language subjects ahead of 2022 UTME

JAMB changes literature texts for language subjects ahead of 2022 UTME

AfDB's Adesina condemns western nations for ban on African countries over Omicron

AfDB's Adesina condemns western nations for ban on African countries over Omicron

How EKSU students were defrauded over N10m school fees

How EKSU students were defrauded over N10m school fees

Osinbajo to deliver keynote address in Dubai this week

Osinbajo to deliver keynote address in Dubai this week

All you need to know about UK's inclusion of Nigeria on a COVID-19 travel ban list [Pulse Explainer]

All you need to know about UK's inclusion of Nigeria on a COVID-19 travel ban list [Pulse Explainer]

COVID-19: NCDC registers 55 infections on Sunday

COVID-19: NCDC registers 55 infections on Sunday

APC clears Ekiti LG poll; PDP explains boycott

APC clears Ekiti LG poll; PDP explains boycott

Oshiomhole mourns with his predecessor, Igbinedion, over mother’s demise

Oshiomhole mourns with his predecessor, Igbinedion, over mother’s demise

Kogi Assembly Speaker loses wife

Kogi Assembly Speaker loses wife

Trending

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born has won the case

20-year-old lady who sued doctor for allowing her to be born wins the case

Doctor and nurse suspended for having sex, moaning and disturbing patients who're in pain

Doctor & nurse suspended for having sex, moaning loud & disturbing patients who're in pain

Police save little boy who hid inside aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Police pick up a boy who hid inside an aeroplane’s engine to travel abroad (video)

Man walks boldly to police, confesses to killing wife and 4 kids: "Detain me for 6 months"

Impotent man butchers wife for taunting him with Rihanna's song