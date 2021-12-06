Court sends suspected robber to prison for shooting man in groin.

Magistrate K.A. Ariyo, who did not take the plea of Ayeni, ordered that he should be remanded at the Kirikiri Custodial Centre, Lagos.

Ariyo also directed that the police to return the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 24 for mention.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Christopher John, said Ayeni armed himself with a locally made gun with cartridges, planks, cutlasses and stones and robbed Mr Kazeem Adeoye of his Tecno phone worth N32,000.

John told the court that Ayeni committed the offence with some others who are at large on Oct. 30 at 6am. in Oshodi, Lagos.

He submitted that Ayeni, with the intent to kill, shot the complainant in the groin area.