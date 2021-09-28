Court sends man to prison over inability to pay N1,000 fine

Following Martine’s inability to pay the fine, the Umar Angulu, sent him to Suleja correctional centre.

Martine, in tears begged the court for leniency.

“I am so sorry sir, please don’t send me to prison, because I don’t have any relative here in Abuja; I will make effort to pay her the money .”

“Please sir forgive me, I will not commit any offence again,” he said.

Angulu also ordered Martine to pay 20,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Angulu said that the punishment would have been stiffer if the convict had not saved the court the rigour of protracted prosecution.

He also warned the convict to be good citizen and of good behaviour.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada told the court that on Sept. 5, the complainant, Ameh Faith of opposite L.E.A primary Sabori residential district Dei-Dei, Abuja, reported the matter at Gwagwa Police Station.

Ogada said that on Sept.4 at about 5pm Martine intentionally entered the complainant’s Bet9ja shop at Sabori II Dei-dei Abuja to play games.

He told the court that Martine criminally induced the complainant and played bet worth N 20,000 and did not pay.

Ogada said Martine attempted to escape but he was caught and handed over to the police.

He said during police investigation, the convict made a confessional statement and all efforts made to recover the money failed.