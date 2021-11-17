RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court sends man to prison for stealing a dog worth N10,000

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Kano Sharia Court sitting in Fagge, on Wednesday, ordered that a 21-year-old man, Alhassan Yusuf, who pleaded guilty to stealing a dog worth N10,000 be remanded in a correctional centre.

The defendant, who resides in Tudun Maliki Quarters in Kumbotso Local Government Area, Kano, is charged with two counts of criminal trespass and theft.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Presiding Judge, Dr Bello Khalid, ordered that the defendant be remanded in a Correctional centre.

He adjourned the matter until Dec.3, for sentence.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Abdul Wada, had informed the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov.8, at Tudun Maliki Quarters Kano.

He said that at about 5.40p.m. the defendant trespassed into the house of one Najib Shehu situated at Tudun Maliki Quarters Kano.

Wada said the defendant Shehu’s dog worth N10,000.

Wada said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 133 of the Kano State Sharia Law.

