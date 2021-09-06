Court sends man to prison for aiding his brother to escape.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye who gave the order, adjourned the case until Oct.13, for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the surety aided the escape of the suspect from lawful custody in a case of conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

He said that the surety, thereby obstructed, prevented and perverted the course of justice.

Okuiomose said that the surety entered into bond for the forfeiture of the sum of N100,000 in the case between Commissioner of Police and the accused reported by Oguntande Wole, the complainant.