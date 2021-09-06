RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court sends man to prison for aiding his brother to escape

A Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Monday ordered that a 47-year-old man, Abodunrin Ohai, who pleaded guilty to aiding a suspect to escape, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Ohai had stood as a surety for his brother, Olatunbosun, in a case of conspiracy, burglary and robbery and was granted bail by the Court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadahunsi Adefioye who gave the order, adjourned the case until Oct.13, for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clement Okuoimose, told the court that the surety aided the escape of the suspect from lawful custody in a case of conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

He said that the surety, thereby obstructed, prevented and perverted the course of justice.

Okuiomose said that the surety entered into bond for the forfeiture of the sum of N100,000 in the case between Commissioner of Police and the accused reported by Oguntande Wole, the complainant.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 107 and 97 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

