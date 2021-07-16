RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court sends man to Kirikiri prison for allegedly sodomising 13-year-old boy

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday ordered that a 21-year-old man, Tunde Adeniyi, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly sodomising a 13-year-old boy.

The police charged Adeniyi with two counts of unnatural offence and assault.

Magistrate O.A. Ajibade, who did not take Adeniyi’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service centre in Kirikiri, Lagos, pending the legal advice.

Ajibade ordered the police to send the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 9.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that Adeniyi, who lives in Oshodi, Lagos, committed the offence on May 10.

She said the defendant sexually assaulted the victim.

Ajayi said the case was reported at the Oshodi Police Station, Lagos, by the victim’s older brother.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

