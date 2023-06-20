ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court sends Lagosian who raped girlfriend in 'animalistic way' to life in prison

News Agency Of Nigeria

The convict will be registered as a sex offender on Lagos State Sexual Offenders register.

The offence contravened the provisions of section 260 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]
The offence contravened the provisions of section 260 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Justice Rahmon Oshodi found Ibrahim him guilty of having sexual intercourse with his girlfriend without her consent.

Oshodi, in his judgment, held that the prosecution had proved the necessary ingredients to establish the offence of rape.

According to him, the prosecution was able to demonstrate the application of force, intimidation and threat when the defendant had sexual intercourse with the survivor.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the defendant's landlord's testimony was sufficiently corroborated and also the weight of the medical report.

"We have have critically reviewed all the materials, consisting of the written submissions of counsel already identified and the entire record of proceedings.

"The court has also take into cognizance remarks made by the defendant that he loves the victim.

"I have listened to your counsel's submission that I should have mercy on you and I have also considered the prosecution's request that I must sentence you by section 260 (1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State (supra).

"You must not hurt people that you love. The evidence, in this case, demonstrates that you did not just rape the victim but you did it in a ferocious and animalistic way.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You hit her on the face which made it swollen. She had bloody eyes and swollen lips.

"You pinned her neck to your bed and raped her. A man like you, who has committed sexual violence against a woman, should be ashamed and must be punished," he said.

The judge held that a woman or a girl who was a victim of sexual violence had committed no crime as she needed not be ashamed.

"In this case, the victim was not ashamed as she persisted in her quest for justice.

"Our laws in Lagos State have zero tolerance for sexual crimes and the charge of rape, for which you have been convicted, carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment, which sends a signal that it is unacceptable.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In your case, I do consider the seriousness of the offence to justify a life sentence and that is the sentence I must, therefore, impose upon you.

"Accordingly, I sentence you, Mr Eniola Wasiu Ibrahim to life imprisonment," Rahmon said.

The court further ordered that the convict's name be registered as a sex offender on Lagos State Sexual Offenders register.

The state counsel, Inumidun, called four witnesses through whom various documents were admitted into evidence while the convict testified as sole witness.

The prosecution submitted that the convict committed the offence on June 6, 2021 at his residence on Lateef Dosumu street in Lagos. Wasiu was arraigned on December 1, 2021 and he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survivor in her testimony had told the court that the defendant invited her to his house and pinned her neck to his bed and then raped her when she went to visit him on a Sunday afternoon.

She said, "When I got to his house, we entered his house. The defendant's house is a room and parlour. So, I sat in the parlour, and he told me that he was happy that I came to his house.

"He asked me what I wanted to eat and I told him I have had something to eat. I told him I did not want to stay long and then he locked the door and carried me to the room," she said.

She said that he forced open her trouser zip and took nude picture of her and raped her.

The offence, the state said, contravened the provisions of section 260 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku has called only 25 of 100 witnesses with 2 days left to close tribunal case

Atiku has called only 25 of 100 witnesses with 2 days left to close tribunal case

Olakunle Oluomo reelected as Ogun state Assembly speaker

Olakunle Oluomo reelected as Ogun state Assembly speaker

Sowore spent ₦‎38.3 million on 2023 presidential campaign

Sowore spent ₦‎38.3 million on 2023 presidential campaign

Emefiele takes legal action against detention by DSS

Emefiele takes legal action against detention by DSS

Acting IGP Egbetokun feels like a tiger ready to chase all criminals in Nigeria

Acting IGP Egbetokun feels like a tiger ready to chase all criminals in Nigeria

VP Shettima decorates Kayode Egbetokun as acting Inspector General of Police

VP Shettima decorates Kayode Egbetokun as acting Inspector General of Police

Ezekwesili warns Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu over demolition of plazas at Alaba market

Ezekwesili warns Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu over demolition of plazas at Alaba market

Mastercard hosts customers to UEFA Champions League finals viewing

Mastercard hosts customers to UEFA Champions League finals viewing

10 Nigerian Startups receive $4M Google for Startups' Black Founders Fund

10 Nigerian Startups receive $4M Google for Startups' Black Founders Fund

Pulse Sports

Mastercard hosts customers to UEFA Champions League finals viewing

Mastercard hosts customers to UEFA Champions League finals viewing

Scratch for Rewards: Betway introduces the game-changing scratch & win promotion

Scratch for Rewards: Betway introduces the game-changing scratch & win promotion

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image illustration of illicit drugs (Credit: RAND Corporation)

Young Lagosian high on Colorado d*es after hugging transformer

The judge advised the wife to allow a second chance in the relationship, pointing out that all marriages have their challenges (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Husband's watery sperm forces wife to seek divorce after 2 months of marriage

Sola Ogungbe, a bank manager committed suicide over unpaid loans in Oyo State. [Punch]

Microfinance bank manager reportedly commits suicide over unpaid loans

21-year-old man r*pes girl to d*ath in Enugu [Credit: NAN]

21-year-old man r*pes girl to d*ath in Enugu